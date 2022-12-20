After a second round of interviews, the Lawrence County Commission selected Glenn Reese as the next Courtland Airport Manager.
The commission invited all four candidates back to a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The meeting agenda included the commission recalling the candidates to ask further questions about their respective plans for the airport.
Blayne McCafferty declined to return for a second interview. He told County Administrator Heather Rose he couldn't fulfill the 30 hour per week requirement for the position. However, McCafferty voiced a desire to help whomever the commission selected for the position.
The other three candidates – Billy Towe, Glenn Reese, and Jonathan Spruell – stood before the commission individually. Rose asked each candidate four questions involving his vision for the airport and skill to see it realized.
After the questions, the commission dismissed the candidates before discussing the applicants and proposed pay. The commission agreed that all four men were excellent candidates for the position. Rose voiced a desire to see a resolution to the process; the current manager, Loretta Cottingham, will leave after January 1.
Commissioner Kyle Pankey motioned for Glenn Reese to be hired with an $18k salary, plus 50 percent commission from hangar rentals. The motion failed for lack of a second.
Commissioner Nathan Kitchens motioned for Billy Towe to be hired with a $20k salary, plus a free hangar for his plane. Commissioner Amard Martin seconded his motion. Martin and Kitchens voted yes; Commission Chairman Bobby Burch and Commissioner Norman Pool voted no; and Pankey abstained. The motion failed.
Pool motioned for Reese to be hired with a $21k salary. Pankey provided a second. Pool, Pankey, and Kitchens voted yes; Martin abstained. The motion passed.
The hire is pending until further conversations with Reese regarding the specifics of the approved proposal. The proposal included a $21k salary, but Reese didn’t state whether or not he would accept the proposed figures.
If the hire is confirmed, Reese would follow Cottingham as the Courtland Airport manager. She took over as manager following the tragic death of her husband, Anthony “AC” Cottingham, in 2019. Reese and AC were friends for over 25 years. Reese helped him get his pilot's license when AC first started to fly. They also worked together as agricultural application pilots.
Reese worked for International Paper until it closed in 2014, then worked as a supervisor at a paper mill in Stevenson until 2017. He flew as a crop duster until AC's death in 2019.
Reese declined to comment on the position until specifics were discussed with the commission.
