After a second round of interviews, the Lawrence County Commission selected Glenn Reese as the next Courtland Airport Manager. 

The commission invited all four candidates back to a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The meeting agenda included the commission recalling the candidates to ask further questions about their respective plans for the airport.

