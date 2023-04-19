Hatton hosts first “Merge” day

Starting secondary school is intimidating. For students moving to a consolidated campus, like Hatton High, apprehensions are compounded by new class members and unfamiliar surroundings. Hatton Elementary School hopes its new event will ease the transition.
On May 19, HES will host six graders from Mount Hope and Hazlewood for their first annual Merge event. Officials from each school supported the idea. Together, the three classes will tour Hatton High School, where they will attend next year. School officials hope the day’s interactions provide familiarity for students jumping to HHS.
“I think, with students who are at Hatton Elementary and go up to the high school, it’s just more familiar to them,” said Brittany Morgan, principal of HES. “Even if they’ve never been to the high school, I’m sure they’ve been to sporting events and things like that. So it’s a little bit more familiar. Whereas, students from Mount Hope or Hazlewood, it’s just a little different because they’re not used to the campus really at all.
“I think this will be a good opportunity for all the students to get acquainted and be more familiar with the campus.”
Hatton’s own elementary students are not immune from the stress of advancing to high school. But students who aren’t from Hatton face unique struggles.
“I know that the kids coming from Hazlewood and Mount Hope, they have different anxieties,” said HES counselor Kathy Czervionke. “I just thought this would be a way for us to… merge, essentially, where kids did not have as much anxiety.”
Czervionke moved to HES last year. Seeing students from R.A. Hubbard attempt to fit in at Hatton reminded her of Speake students moving into Moulton Middle School.
“I worked at Speake the last couple years, and I know sometimes the kids that are coming into new schools [have] a lot more anxiety and fear,” said Czervionke. “I thought maybe we could do something as kids go into the seventh grade that would get all our classes together so that they could meet each other prior to… high school.”
When Czervionke pitched the idea to Morgan, she quickly voiced her support.
“I was a teacher at Mount Hope when consolidation happened, so I realize the importance of making sure kids feel welcome in their new school,” said HES Principal Brittany Morgan.
On the day, students from Hazlewood and Mount Hope will travel to HES, where they’ll join the Hatton sixth graders. Morgan and Czervionke plan to hold some initial activities to break the ice and encourage interaction between the students.
“We’re going to do some things for them here before we go to the high school to help them get acquainted,” said Morgan.
After the games, teachers will lead integrated groups through Hatton High. Following the tours, the students will break for lunch together. Czervionke wants to see the students make connections with others.
“I do want them to have some unstructured time, so they can socialize,” said Czervionke.
When the Hazlewood and Mount Hope students return to their schools, they won’t be empty handed. Czervionke plans for each student to receive a bag of Hatton gear and a shirt featuring the colors of Hatton, Hazlewood, and Mount Hope.
I want everybody to feel like they are a part,” said Czervionke. “When they get up there, everybody is one class.”
Morgan plans for Merge to be a yearly event.
“It will become an annual thing,” said Morgan. “We’ve always done tours at the high school, but we’ve never gotten all the schools together to meet one another and make those connections beforehand. So I think that will be a good thing to do every year.”
