A Lawrence County school graduate from Town Creek was recently named among 42 other 2021 high school graduates in Alabama who were awarded WoodmenLife Focus Forward scholarships.
Halle Wellborn, a Hatton High School grad, earned the $500 WoodmenLife scholarship after submitting an essay on patriotism and an application highlighting her high school grades, activities and volunteer work. Wellborn and the other applicants are WoodmenLife members according to the awarding not-for-profit organization.
“These youth embody all that WoodmenLife stands for,” said WoodmenLife President & CEO Patrick L. Dees. “We are honored to provide these scholarships to help our deserving young members further their education and realize their dreams.”
Since the WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship program began in 2017, the organization has awarded over $2 million to nearly 4,000 students pursuing an education at trade schools, colleges or universities, according to WoodmenLife.
In 2021, the organization will award 497 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000, WoodmenLife said.
WoodmenLife was founded in 1890. The organization offers life insurance and retirement products. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product. To learn more about the organization, visit newsroom.WoodmenLife.org.
