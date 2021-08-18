The North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments Regional Planning Agency released its Lawrence County Trails Master Plan as part of the Rural Planning Organization work program.
The plan’s purpose is to help provide a safe, connected network of on- and off-road bicycle and pedestrian trails, along with associated infrastructure, for Lawrence County. The proposed plan strives to connect all communities and their associated downtown business districts, as well as the major natural, cultural, and historic assets.
Lawrence County is rich with natural, cultural and historic assets, such as Bankhead National Forest, Oakville Indian Mounds, the Tennessee River, along with several other significant destinations. The plan serves as a guide for future greenway/blueway infrastructure development — such as pedestrian, bicycle, equestrian, canoeing and kayaking trails — in the county, which is a tool for tourism and recreational-based economic development.
The plan is part of the 2020-21 RPO work program and represents Phase 1 of a two-part planning process.
Phase 1 consists of research, documentation and mapping of existing conditions and assets in Lawrence County. Phase 2 will consist of the development of a master trail plan, based on Phase 1 research and asset identification, with stakeholder and public participation.
While preparing Phase 1 of the proposed plan, the NARCOG Regional Planning Agency made efforts to take local, regional and state initiatives into account to ensure the master plan compliments a wide range of on-going efforts in the region.
Plans and initiatives that were referenced by the RPO work program include the Courtland Economic Development and Recovery Program, the North Courtland Comprehensive Master Plan, 5 Forward Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, the Singing River Trail, the Tennessee RiverLine Trail, Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, the Alabama Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, and the Alabama Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.
