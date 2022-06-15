Shorter University held its 2022 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 5, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter's Rome campus.
Christian LaNae Bolden, of Hillsboro, is among those who received their degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year. Bolden earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
About Shorter University
Rapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor's degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate's and master's programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.