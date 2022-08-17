Mt. Hope School receives grant for new outdoor classroom

Mt. Hope School received a $3,500 Community Service Grant to construct an outdoor classroom on campus. “Extra projects like this are usually not in the local budget. So, they are always needing additional funds to fill these gaps,” said State Rep. Proncey Robertson, who delivered the check on Monday. “I hope this money will help accomplish that goal as soon as possible… As long as I‘m the State Representative for House District 7, this office will work to support our local public education in every way possible.” 

