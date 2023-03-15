Russellville woman arrested for DUI and meth

Late at night on Wednesday, March 8, a witness reported seeing a possible intoxicated driver on AL-Highway 24. The vehicle was driving west along the highway in a black Hyundai Santa Fe.
The Moulton Police Department received the report, and Officer Jon Zech responded. Zech located the vehicle and maneuvered behind it at the intersection of 24 and AL-Highway 157.
While tailing the vehicle, Zech observed the car drift out of its lane and onto the shoulder of the highway. Having witnessed the irregular driving, Zech performed a traffic stop. He spoke with the driver, Kimberly Sewell, of Russellville.
Sewell, 65, seemed impaired and confused during her interaction with Zech. The officer instructed her to exit the vehicle. She underwent and failed field sobriety testing. The behavior and failed testing gave Zech probable cause to arrest Sewell.
She then told officers that she possessed methamphetamine. Law enforcement discovered a blue plastic bag on her person that contained a white crystalline substance. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sewell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving under an expired license, failure to display insurance, having no driver’s license present, and improper lane usage. Her bond was set at $3,500.
A male passenger was arrested for misdemeanor charges.
Both were transported and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
(0) comments
