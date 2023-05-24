Residents attend private well water workshop

Sergio Ruiz Cordova (Alabama Water Watch), Ann Arnold (Geological Survey of Alabama), Jessie Curl (Private Well Program Coordinator), and George Marodis (Alabama Rural Water Association) were the speakers at the event.

Attendees from Lawrence and surrounding counties attended a private well water workshop offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.  

Jessica Curl, Coordinator of the Private Well Water Program, brought Ann Arnold, Hydrogeologist, Geological Survey of Alabama and George Marodis, Alabama Rural Water Association Operations Consultant, to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to talk about well water and how local geology, topography and well construction impact private wells. 

