Residents attend private well water workshop

Attendees from Lawrence and surrounding counties attended a private well water workshop offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Jessica Curl, Coordinator of the Private Well Water Program, brought Ann Arnold, Hydrogeologist, Geological Survey of Alabama and George Marodis, Alabama Rural Water Association Operations Consultant, to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to talk about well water and how local geology, topography and well construction impact private wells.
Curl stated that one habit private well owners need to have, is the habit to have their well water tested regularly. Changes in the environment can result in changes in water quality therefore is important to test regularly, much like municipal water systems do also.
For more information, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. The office has copies of the resources shared at the meeting and computers available to view the recorded webinars or take the online course. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs.
