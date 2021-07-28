NHC Moulton celebrates 50 years

NHC Healthcare of Moulton celebrated 50 years of providing care for area patients with a special celebration at its facility on Hospital Street on Friday. Local leaders and officials—including Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Council member Joyce Jeffreys and Rep. Proncey Robertson—guests, patients and health care partners gathered in the banquet hall Friday afternoon for live musical entertainment and refreshments. “Thank you to all our partners past and present for enhancing the quality of our patients’ lives for 50 years,” NHC said. NHC is a national health care corporation providing long-term care to patients in 10 states. For more information about the Moulton facility, contact 256-974-1146 or visit nhccare.com.
