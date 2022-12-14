Moulton Elementary School kindergarteners visit COTS

Kindergarten students from Moulton Elementary School took a trip downtown Monday morning, Dec. 12, to walk through Christmas on the Square with their friends and teachers prior to the end of the semester.
A police squad car blocked off the roads from the school to the square to ensure the students had a safe walk to and from COTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.