The 4-H Kids Culinary Club returns this fall at the Town Creek Community Center. The Club teaches youth how to prepare and cook various meals. Their goal is for club members to utilize the recipes at home and in the future. Its first meeting is Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Kids and teenagers from 9-18 years old are welcome to join.
The Club will be led by 4-H Foundation Regional Assistant Agent (FREA) Melinda Smith and SNAP-ed’s Della Taylor.
The Club will learn a new meal each meeting: November’s class will prepare chicken and dressing, green beans, mac and cheese, and banana pudding; December’s will be a ham and cheese roll-up with shortbread cookies; January’s is chicken and apple pie tacos; February’s will teach chips and salsa with mini cheesecake; and March’s meeting will be mini pizza and strawberry shortcake cups.
“All you have to do is just show up,” said Smith. “We’ll get everyone signed up the day of the meeting.”
This year, the Club is partnering with SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) in hopes of increasing participation in both the Club and SNAP. SNAP focuses on raising nutritional awareness among kids and adults so individuals can live healthier.
“We know the importance of food and nutrition for the families,” said Taylor, “and we know if we start with our youth that it will just grow into their lifestyles.”
“Our kids today, they love to eat at fast food restaurants,” said Smith. “Even high schoolers don’t really know how to prepare a dish. But by coming to these club meetings, those kids will have a chance to learn how to prepare a real meal.”
The Culinary Club will also meet Dec. 8, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, and March 2. The Town Creek Community Center is located at 12971 Main Street, Town Creek, AL 35672.
