They say that a true love story never ends. In the case of Billy and Shelby Dutton that seems to hold true. They can’t even remember not knowing each other. They played together as children, picking and hoeing cotton, singing and goofing off as much as anything else, “But he could really pick cotton,” she laughed. “Billy Dutton could pick more cotton than the rest of us.”
They were only six and four, Billy was oldest. He says they lived only about 500 yards from one another. But they were just kids at that point, and she was practically a baby. Later on, when they started school, he was there two years ahead of her when she came along and eventually stole his heart, but by that time they were teenagers.
During the time in between they were just always around one another. She was the cutest little girl he’d ever seen. Neither of them could have guessed back when they were little just what their lives would be like. They were just kids, like all country kids, playing and doing chores and helping out because that was the way it was in the country, neighbors helping neighbors and kin, and although they were both from farming families, neither was exactly well off, but everyone around them were small farmers or sharecroppers, so they were all in the same boat. Their families picked cotton and grew what they ate. The kids gathered eggs and when they were old enough, milked cows and fed chickens. Country kids from families that grew up hard, knowing what it was to get up before the sun rose and lay down their heads on a soft pillow before the sky had completely darkened.
They both grew up in what we call today Muck City. “Back when we started school there in a two-room schoolhouse, they called it Monk City,” said Shelby.
When they were both enrolled there the size of the classes had shrunk to the point that they only used one of the two rooms. So they spent their school years together, in spite of the age difference.
Shelby Rainey’s parents, Odis and Ollie Lee Rainey, farmed cotton and corn for cash crops. She had two brothers, Jimmy and Bobby.
Billy lived across from where the Lawrence County Christian School is today, with his mom, and his brother, Boyd.
“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t know him,” she said.
Miss Pearl Aston was their teacher. She often gave Shelby a ride to school. She taught all of the Muck City kids the basics of readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmatic, but teachers back then taught them citizenship, the Bible and manners, as well. When they got in trouble at school you can be sure that news of it followed them home and they got in trouble all over again. But these two never got in much trouble, they were both mild mannered and well behaved, and they got along with the other kids.
Shelby’s dad was diagnosed with ALS when she was 10 years old. He passed away when she was 15. It was a big adjustment for her family, but her brothers carried the weight and they managed somehow. Her mom went to work at the cleaners in town. Shelby took on the responsibilities that her mom had previously done, washing clothes and keeping house. She learned her way around the kitchen and eventually became one of the best cooks in Lawrence County.
Billy’s parents were divorced. He and Boyd shouldered the work around their place, just like the Rainey’s down the road. Both Billy and Shelby learned responsibility at an early age. They knew that if it was going to get done, if they were going to eat, they had to work for it.
By the time they were in their teens, Billy and Shelby began to notice one another in a different way. One day his cousin, Curtis, and Billy stopped by Shelby’s house. Her cousin Barbara was there. The boys asked if the girls wanted to ride into Moulton with them and like most country kids, the girls eagerly accepted any excuse to go to town. They all crowded into the cab of Curtis’ dad’s old ‘46 Chevy farm truck. It was a tight fit and Shelby complained of having to sit on Billy’s knees most of the way.
They all loved going into town. There was a theatre, with popcorn and cokes, and a soda fountain in the Walgreen’s Drug Store where, for a nickel, you could get a coke float or for a dime or fifteen cents, you could get a cold milkshake in a frosted glass. Sometimes they just walked around the square and looked into the store windows. Every store on each of the four streets surrounding the courthouse square was always occupied. Moulton was a thriving little place, with two gins and stores where you could buy readymade clothes, shoes, and bolts of cloth, medicine, books and magazines and all sorts of things that the kids didn’t get just every day. Mostly they drove around the square waving at other kids doing the same thing.
Back home on the farm, there weren’t so many cars. People still drove wagons pulled by horses and mules. “That’s how Muck City got its name,” Shelby explained. “When it rained the roads got so wet that wagon wheels would mire down in them and have to be pulled out.”
As their relationship began to become more than just a friendship, they dated some. Officially dated, that is. After the trip in the truck it took him about two weeks to ask her out. From then on it was just the two of them.
Shelby’s family attended church in Muck City. Billy would go with her, but he wasn’t a regular, the way she was.
When they got old enough to go to school at Moulton, Herbert Leigh quickly found out that Shelby Rainey could sing, really sing. He had her singing at funerals and wherever the opportunity arose. She felt as though she couldn’t dress as well as some of the girls from town.
Billy proposed to her within a year. They were coming home from Joe Wheeler Park, Billy recalls. They were in the backseat of his cousin’s car when he popped the question. She said yes.
They were married on February 28, 1958, in Iuka, Mississippi. It was a double wedding with her cousin and her beau. Both of their mothers went with them to Iuka. “My cousin said she didn’t want to get married in a courthouse and asked if there was a church somewhere nearby, and there was, just across the street,” Shelby recalled.
The double ceremony was performed in a little Baptist church in downtown Iuka, a quaint little Southern town that had gained a reputation as a place to elope. Many people eloped, but Billy and Shelby had the comfort of their moms being present when they said their vows.
“Billy borrowed $10 from his mom for us to get married,” said Shelby. “He worked at a mechanic shop making $27 a week at the time.”
They lived with his mom for about six months, then moved into an apartment in town.
One Thursday afternoon they invited a missionary, Miss Clara Heniger, to have supper with them. “We lived on Market Street in a little house not far from where we live now,” said Shelby. “That night after we ate, we got down on our knees, all three of us, and prayed, and Billy was saved. From then on, the only time he missed church was when he had to work day shift.”
In April of 1959, their first child, Tania, was born. She was followed by their son, Greg, in 1962, and the baby, Melaney, in 1968.
Billy, never having known much leisure in his life, worked three jobs. “We knew that if we were ever going to have anything in life we were going to have to work for it,” he said stoically.
Shelby taught kindergarten for 32 years. Billy worked as a chemical operator at BP, but moonlighted in his own body shop and worked for Billy Hamilton on the side. “He only slept a few hours and then would be gone to another job,” Shelby recalls.
They raised their children in church, and later, would be instrumental in helping to establish the Lawrence County Christian Church.
Twelve years ago they both retired. “I’ve heard so many women wonder what in the world they would do with their husbands around all day after they retired,” Shelby laughed. “I never had that problem. I have really enjoyed us being together after all those years of working every day. It’s nice to have him home with me.”
The couple enjoys taking day trips. They often visit friends who are sick or just lonely. They bring cheer (and Shelby’s food) with them most of the time. Both of them love to visit and sing and pray with people.
“I sort of go around all day with a song in my heart,” says Shelby. It is easy to see why she is always so cheerful and sweet to everyone. How could anyone who goes around with a song of praise in her heart be anything else?
Besides their three children and their spouses, the couple has six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. They enjoy every minute they spend with all of them. Every other Sunday they have a big family meal. Connie and Jake Dutton, Billy’s brother and his wife, always bring something good, and for Billy and Jake there is always a can of Spam. “They think they can’t have a meal without Spam,” laughed Shelby.
Billy has learned to text. He begins each morning with a prayer and then he texts people who are on a list that just keeps growing. As of today, his list has 78 people on it.
“It began as a way for me to stay in touch with my twin grandsons, Austin and Landon, while they were in college,” Billy explained. “Then it grew to include other family members, friends and now there are people that I’ve never met but have prayed for every day.”
These are not group texts. They are individualized, unique to each person’s needs. These daily text messages take Billy about two hours each morning, and have been a blessing to many. “The Lord has allowed me to start this ministry and has blessed me greatly because of it,” said Billy humbly. “I have developed some great friendships because of it. And it is a way of keeping us close in God’s circle,” he said.
“As I look back on our lives I know that the Lord put Shelby in my path, there is just no way that we wouldn’t be together,” said Billy.
“He lifts me up,” says Shelby of her husband. “He is so faithful. He is always thinking of me, bringing me coffee in the morning and reminding me to take my medicine, he has really mellowed as we got older and is less rushed than when we were working. Now, he never gets in a hurry,” she laughed.
From time to time throughout their day, she often hears him calling to her from another room. “He just calls out to me that he loves me,” she said fondly. “If I ever get upset about anything he always suggests that we pray.”
“She was always a sweet little girl, way back there in that cotton patch,” he said. “And she was always special to me, but after we started dating I just realized that there was nothing that could keep us apart, it had to be, and I know that God has placed Shelby in my life for a reason.”
“Marriage is always a partnership,” she cautions. “There were plenty of times when I wanted things my way, but I’ve learned to give and take.”
The couple will celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary on February 28. Shelby’s birthday is today. They have shared heartaches, losses and sorrow, as well as the good times. And through it all there was a love that started a long time ago and like all good love stories, it never ends. It will go on in their children and their grandchildren, because love is meant to be shared and theirs has certainly been shared with a multitude of people over the years.
“Ours was a love set in stone,” Billy said softly.
“We have been so very blessed,” Shelby said, echoing his next words. And their love story continues….
