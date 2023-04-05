Preservation Society works to reignite Lock A interest

In 1957, board of revenue chairman CC McWhorter painted a vision for an expansive Lawrence County Park. A motel would sit in the woods. There’d be a boat wharf extending into the river. Swimming and fishing areas would complement stone picnic tables. The newly leased land would be a spot for relaxation – Lawrence County’s Smith Lake.
It never happened.
Financial difficulties forced the county to return ownership of the park to the TVA a decade into the 19 year lease. The steady stream of park visitors dried up.
“People would camp and go down there and picnic, and they could fish,” said Wendy Hazle, VP of the Law. Co. History and Preservation Society. “There’s a lot of people who have fond memories of that when they were growing up, when that park was still maintained by the county. They just enjoyed going down there with their families.
“They miss it.”
After the county returned the property, the site lapsed into a decrepit state. Brush and fallen trees overtook the dirt driveway. Graffiti covered the entrance pillars and the Wheeler memorial. Trash multiplied like man-made weeds.
In an effort to rejuvenate the area, the History and Preservation Society have spent the past few years petitioning the TVA to do more with the land.
“We started in 2018 talking to Derek South of TVA,” said Ann Britnell, society treasurer. “But it was 2019 before we had our first cleanup. It took us a year with TVA to actually get out there and have a cleanup.”
The society joined TVA’s Adopt-a-Spot program to care for the area. Since 2019, the group has organized several cleaning and maintenance days on the property.
“Our first clean up day down there we picked up over 500 pounds of trash,” said Britnell. “And then every time after that it was less but still a lot [of trash]. Now… people don’t throw their junk out anymore. There might be a bottle or a Burger King cup every now and then.”
In early March, the society placed a sign at the entrance to remind travelers of the park’s existence.
“We have a sign up there now,” said Britnell. “Our president, Marvin Jackson, had that made at the sign shop.
“TVA had promised us a sign a year or more ago, but we never got one. We thought, ‘Well, people have been wanting to know where it is [and] where to find it.’”
The park, also known as Lock A, was once part of the Wheeler estate. On October 9, 1863, Maj. Gen. Joseph “Fightin’ Joe” Wheeler was fleeing from Union forces near present-day Russellville. As his cavalry rushed south, their flight was blocked by the Tennessee River.
With the blue coats breathing down their necks, the general and his men forded the river under cover of night.
As he emerged from the river, Wheeler unknowingly stood on his future property. The Caledonia Plantation, as it was known, belonged to Richard and Lucy Jones. During his unplanned visit, Wheeler met their daughter Daniella.
They married after the war and inherited the land. After President Roosevelt founded the TVA, the federal entity wrestled the land from the Wheelers’ daughter, Miss Annie.
“It used to be part of the Wheeler estate, and Miss Annie fought the TVA and lost,” Britnell explained. “But her deal with them was, ‘You name the lake after my daddy (Wheeler Lake), and I’m going to put up this sign right here that says this is where he crossed.’ So she put up a big stone monument out there that tells about her daddy crossing the river right there.”
The origin of the park’s original name, Lock A, stretches before the TVA’s existence. During World War I, the federal government hatched a plan to produce nitrate on American soil. They built the Wilson Dam to power two nitrate factories.
“The reason it’s called Lock A is because when the [Army Corps] engineers started building Wilson Dam they put in locks,” said Britnell. “That’s how boats can navigate the river. That was A; that was the first one.”
The war ended before operations commenced; the plan was scuttled. In the 1930s, the TVA upgraded Wilson Dam and constructed others for safe transportation up and down the river. Lock A was no more.
After the Preservation Society worked to clean up the site, the TVA reached out to Lawrence County. In 2022, they signed an agreement that provided limited property rights to the county. At the time, TVA officials cautioned that park upgrades wouldn’t happen overnight; nevertheless, they said signage and improved accessibility should be present within six months, in addition to trash cans and more picnic tables.
Nearing a year later, the only sign was posted by the society. There are no trash cans. The only picnic tables are the 60 year old tables they reclaimed from nature. According to the commission, there have been no recent conversations with TVA.
“TVA has promised a lot of things,” said Britnell. “We haven’t gotten any of that.”
“We clean up,” said Hazle. “We trim back the brush so you can drive into it, clean up trash, so forth and so on.
“It’s all volunteer; it’s all History and Preservation Society… We try and keep it neat and clean for everybody and keep the road that goes through it passable.
“We just want everybody to know, ‘Hey, Lock A is here.’”
