Four have been arrested and large quantities of methamphetamine, mushrooms and Xanax were seized by authorities this week after a “lengthy” drug investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials with the agency.
On Thursday, April 7, agents of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s VICE and Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Moulton Police Department, executed multiple search warrants in the Moulton and East Lawrence communities, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
During the searches, agents located trafficking amounts of meth, mushrooms, Xanax and drug paraphernalia, “consistent with drug distribution/sales,” the report said.
A Trinity man and three others were arrested as a result of the investigation, according to the report. Rodney Felton Hill, 58, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd Alan Givens, 56, and Vickie Bayne Canterbury, 60, each of Moulton, are also charged with trafficking meth, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rusty Wayne Mizell, 43, of Decatur, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
“I would like to thank the members of the Moulton Police Department for their help. I would also like to thank the members of our VICE/NARCOTICS Unit who work day in and day out to get these dangerous drugs off the street,” Sheriff Max Sanders said in a statement. “Drug Trafficking cases take more investigation and time but result in stiffer penalties upon conviction. Our office remains committed to drug enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.