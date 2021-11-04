Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton is seeing membership rates increase this spring after a pro-posal from Superintendent Mike Brown was approved by the Moulton City Council in a regular meeting Monday night.
With about 80 members registered at Deer Run, Brown said the golf course is essentially “giv-ing away $80,000 per year,” under the current rates, which are $650 per year for a seven-day senior membership for members aged 62 and over, and $750 a year for a regular seven-day membership.
Brown said he compared Deer Run membership prices to those of neighboring courses, includ-ing Point Mallard and Sunset Landing, which each offer five-day memberships as well as sev-en-day memberships.
Sunset Landing’s seven-day membership costs $1,100 annually and its five-day membership is $700 per year. Point Mallard offers seven-day memberships for $1,200 per year and five-day memberships for $950. Point Mallard also offers a four-day membership for $600.
“(Our members) average playing three times a week, and after four months, that $650 and $750 is gone,” Brown explained, comparing current Deer Run membership rates to the golf course’s weekday Green Fees of $35. “They’re playing eight months free.”
Brown proposed new four-day membership rates for Deer Run and suggested a monthly cost of $650 regardless of a member’s age. He also proposed seven-day memberships go up to $1,000, a cost that “is not out-of-line” with surrounding courses he said.
“Members come in on Monday morning and take up the first 10 tee times for Friday. We have people calling wanting the early tee time, but they can’t get it because (members) have taken them up,” he added.
Brown said losing 10 tee times from potential visitors on a Friday is costing the golf course $900 in one weekend. He said the total loss of revenue adds up to about $32,400 in nine months, or during peak months at the golf course.
“We need Friday open for those coming from out of town,” he said.
According to Brown’s proposal, four-day membership rates would be good Monday through Thursday each week. The seven-day rate will include weekend play.
A cart rental fee of $15 and the weekday Green Fee for regular players are not changing, ac-cording to Brown’s proposal. However, a weekday Senior Green Fee, for golfers aged 62 and over, will increase from $29 to $30. The weekend Green Fee will increase by $1 dollar as well and cost $40 per golfer regardless of age.
Council members approved Brown’s proposal 5-0. Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the new rates will become effective April 1, 2022.
