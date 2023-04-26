On Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Bank Independent kicked off its 10th annual Shelter Share drive to benefit local animal shelters on May 1st.  All locations of Bank Independent will serve as donation points for pet food and supplies designated for local animal shelters.  The drive will end on May 19th with Adoption Day as Bank Independent will sponsor the adoption application fee for animals adopted from partner shelters.

The 2022 Shelter Share collected and distributed over 740 items and more than $11,175 in donations to shelters in northwest Alabama last year.  Donations were used to supplement resources available to local shelters.  Additionally, the Bank sponsored 81 pet adoptions across partner animal shelters.  

