Alabama Extension’s Master Gardener Training sign up continues thru June 30th

Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent – Home Grounds wants to remind anyone with an interest in participating in the Master Gardener Training this Fall that June 30 is the deadline to sign up for the Fall Class. The Fall Class starts August 14, but prior to the class beginning a background check will need to be completed. The training is a hybrid of online and in-person training. The following is the basic information potential Master Gardener interns need to be aware of if they are considering taking the class.

Master Gardener Info:

