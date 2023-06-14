Alabama Extension’s Master Gardener Training sign up continues thru June 30th

Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent – Home Grounds wants to remind anyone with an interest in participating in the Master Gardener Training this Fall that June 30 is the deadline to sign up for the Fall Class. The Fall Class starts August 14, but prior to the class beginning a background check will need to be completed. The training is a hybrid of online and in-person training. The following is the basic information potential Master Gardener interns need to be aware of if they are considering taking the class.
-Cost for MG class is $150 (Cost breakdown- $50 textbook, $50 class, $50 background check)
-Labs will begin August 14-November 9 in Russellville, Alabama at the Ralph Bishop Center (201 Ash Ave, Russellville, AL 35653)
-Classes will be in a hybrid format (lecture online and lab in-person on Thursdays from 10am-3pm)
-Registration will be online only, no exceptions.
-Need at least 10 people to make a class, no exceptions.
-No late registrations, no exceptions.
To connect with Jayne Luetzow contact her via email mjf0007@auburn.edu, via the Lawrence County – Alabama Extension Office at 256-974-2464, or her cell phone at 256-308-8830. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Jayne Luetzow know at 256-974-2464 at least 2 weeks prior to the start of the Master Gardener Classes if you have accessibility needs. www.aces.edu
