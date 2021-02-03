Moulton honors three retirees with small reception

A small reception was held for three retiring Moulton employees, including Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, at the Moulton Recreation Center last week.
Those recognized last Thursday included McWhorter, who has served with the Moulton Police Department since March of 2005, Water Plant Manager Jerry “Daniel” Jenkins, who has been employed with the city since February 1984, and Assistant City Clerk Francis Ligon Blankenship, who was hired in July of 1995.
City Clerk Deroma Pepper said the gathering was limited to city employees, and the honorees’ family and close friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions.
