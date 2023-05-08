Lawrence man charged after allegedly claiming to be FBI agent

Latham

A man who allegedly presented himself as the vice chairman of Homeland Security and an FBI agent was neither, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, and he remained in jail Monday on charges that include impersonating a peace officer.

Jamie Kane Latham, 47, of 230 County Road 367 in Trinity, repeatedly called 911 and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office dispatch on Thursday claiming to be a federal officer and demanding law enforcement assistance, according to an affidavit filed by the Sheriff's Office in Lawrence County District Court.

