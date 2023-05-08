Lawrence man charged after allegedly claiming to be FBI agent

A man who allegedly presented himself as the vice chairman of Homeland Security and an FBI agent was neither, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, and he remained in jail Monday on charges that include impersonating a peace officer.
Jamie Kane Latham, 47, of 230 County Road 367 in Trinity, repeatedly called 911 and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office dispatch on Thursday claiming to be a federal officer and demanding law enforcement assistance, according to an affidavit filed by the Sheriff's Office in Lawrence County District Court.
"When investigating deputies arrived at his location he identified himself as an FBI agent and the Vice Chairman of (Homeland) Security," according to the affidavit. "This is false.
"He also had a pipe in his pocket that was used to smoke meth."
In addition to the charge for impersonating a peace officer, Latham was charged with interference with public safety communications. Both are Class C felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Latham is being held in the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of a $3,300 bond.
Latham in 2017 was charged with making a terrorist threat when he allegedly told two people he planned to rape a law enforcement officer. He pleaded guilty in 2019, according to court records, and was sentenced to two years in Community Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.