Chalybeate Fire and Rescue is hosting a chicken stew fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 6, beginning at 10 a.m.
Chicken stew will be ready for pickup at the station from 11 a.m. until stew is sold out, according to event organizers. The price is $25 per gallon, and visitors are asked to bring their own containers.
Pre-orders are accepted by contacting a CSFR member, organizers said. All proceeds directly benefit the Chalybeate volunteer department.
Those who would like to donate gallon containers for the event may drop them off the day of the event or contact 256-974-9090.
Chalybeate Fire and Rescue station is located at 69 County Road 296 in Hillsboro.
