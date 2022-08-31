Town Creek mayor signs Constitution Week proclamation

Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker recently signed a proclamation ensuring the town’s participation in this year’s observance of Constitution Week. Members of the DAR Stephens Chapter met with Parker, as well as Courtland, Hillsboro and Moulton officials, earlier this month to ensure the annual commemoration of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution is observed in Lawrence County this September. Constitution Week is observed Sept. 17-23 each year after the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to dedicate the week to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. Pictured from the left are DAR Stephens Chapter former Regent Jan Foster, Mayor Parker, and DAR Stephens Chapter Constitution Chairperson Anita Pahman.

