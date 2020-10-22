Part 1 or a 2-part series
Although she hadn’t had a mammogram since her ob/gyn doctor retired, Belinda Burch, of Moulton, always kind of had a little niggling feeling in the back of her mind that she might someday have breast cancer because her mom did. Still, she was in shock when the day came that she received the dreaded news, it was cancer.
“It really came as a surprise because the first mammogram I’d had in a few years came back showing something suspicious although I thought it might be a cyst. However, my doctor, Nick Gillespie, was a little concerned and ordered a second opinion,” Belinda recalled. “I’m so thankful that he took the extra precaution because the surgeon he set me up with, Dr. Naylor, ordered another mammogram, which revealed something deep and small on the left side.”
Even after a biopsy, she felt that it was going to be okay.
On February 1, 2005, she went for the results. Her husband, Jackie, just happened to ride along with her that day. Immediately, when she saw the doctor, he inquired if she’d come alone. She knew.
Jackie was ushered into the room by the nurse and Dr. Naylor explained the diagnosis to them. Understandably, Belinda fell apart at the news. The 48-year-old was a seventh grade history teacher who had a child still in high school and one in college, was also assistant coach of the softball team and she had a lot of other irons in the fire, just like all busy moms. There was just no time for this in her life, but here it was.
There is a lot of business involved in getting a cancer diagnosis. It seems overwhelming to a person who has just received news that no one ever wants to hear. She was sent to a radiologist who explained all of her options. “I’d already pretty much decided to have a double mastectomy by that time,” said Belinda, “although they frowned on doing that back then because of my family history the doctors agreed to perform the radical mastectomy.
Besides the business of cancer, there are also medical terms that no one likes learning. That day, Belinda learned about, “lighting up” the lymph nodes. “This would determine if the cancer had advanced into the lymph nodes, and if so, how many were affected,” she explained. “It would also determine if I would have to have chemotherapy.”
Only one lymph node lit up. This was good news, meaning she wouldn’t have to have radiation therapy following her chemo treatments.
The first thing she did after learning her diagnosis was to call her mother, Barbara, and her sister, Debbie.
Her son, Forrest, was in school at Auburn and she couldn’t bring herself to give him the news so that task fell to Jackie. As expected, Forrest took the news hard.
Sallie Beth was home and they told her what they had just learned. She was quiet, and didn’t show her feelings, just said she had to get ready for ball practice. Everyone takes this kind of news differently, some people go straight into denial, others break down, and some remain stoic. Sallie Beth was one of the latter. Later, she would talk about it with her dad, but for now, she really didn’t know what to say or how to react.
Later that day she ran into WalMart to buy a few groceries. When the phone rang, she could see by the caller I.D. that it was Forrest. It was surreal to her to be walking down the produce aisle, talking to her son about breast cancer. She was still somewhat in shock, but perhaps that is the brain’s way of protecting us from overload when things like this happen.
Again, she silently thanked Dr. Gillespie for sending her for the second opinion. It probably saved her life.
One month later, on March 1, she had a tram flap surgery which had sounded really good at the time, if you have to have cancer, that is. “It was basically a tummy tuck to pull up belly tissue and form new breasts,” she said. “They mentioned that they would be cutting some of the muscles, but I didn’t really grasp what that meant at the time,” she admitted. “I just remember the doctor saying that I wouldn’t be able to do sit-ups any time soon.”
In reality, it was a terrible decision. “It was awful,” she said. “They cut through the stomach muscles and stretched my skin. A nurse friend who came into the operating room told her later that there was at least a hundred needles threaded and ready to go.”
After an excruciating week in the hospital, Belinda was released. At the time she was thinking, “What have I done?” because she literally couldn’t do anything for herself. She had to be helped into a standing position, bathed, dressed and couldn’t even raise her arms to do her own hair. “My husband left the cell phone beside me and I would have to call him to come home to help me every time I had to get up.”
She was blessed with a lot of friends, church members and her sister, Debbie, was close by and came frequently. The sisters had always been very close, but now their relationship meant even more to Belinda. “She went above and beyond what had to be done, I never dreamed that I would have to have such constant care.”
Her in-laws, Jack and Gayle Burch would bring food, as did many other people. The Burchs took her to every treatment with the exception of the first one, which Jackie took her for. They also sat with her when she needed help and a friend, Valencia Davis, came to lend her some support because she was a breast cancer survivor. Her experience and successful outcome really helped Belinda to cope with what she was going through.
“I’ve always been an emotional person,” she said, “But during this time I was even more emotional.”
In April, still recovering from surgery, Belinda started on chemotherapy treatments. “I really wasn’t sick, just very tired,” she recalled. She had a port installed before the first treatment. Following each one, always on a Wednesday, she would return the next day to have an IV anti-nausea treatment on Thursday, and on Fridays she would go back again for another anti-nausea dose.
She would follow this regimen for one week, then have a week off. This became her routine for the next 20 weeks.
She was given pain meds but after the initial soreness abated somewhat, she put them away and relied on Tylenol for the pain.
She had been cut from one side to the other, which had required six drains, three on each side. Before being released, four of them were removed so that she only had to deal with two after coming home.
“Sometime between the first and second treatments, a hole appeared where the abdominal incision was made. It was caused because they had sewn me up so tightly,” she explained. “I had to pack it with gauze and it was always leaking. Eventually it got staph in it and things got worse.”
By September she required a second surgery to repair the hole and replace the mesh inside it.
Although she was out of work most of a year, and she used her sick leave, it was due to the thoughtfulness of the school secretary, Jean Wiley, that something totally unexpected occurred. “She spearheaded a group who donated their sick days toward my recovery and I never missed a check,” said Belinda, in awe of the kind hearted people who were willing to help her.
Over the course of several years, she would endure two additional surgeries to repair four hernias caused by the missing abdominal muscles. She cautions anyone considering having this type of surgery to consider all of the ramifications and to do a lot of research before committing to it. “I’m not even sure that they still perform this type of surgery,” she said. “Things have changed a lot in the past 15 years.”
As Belinda was slowly recovering, Debbie was about to embark on the same journey, although neither knew it at the time.
Debbie had been helping her sister cope with the inability to live her normal busy life. She went every day for a while to help Belinda shower and do other tasks, including fixing her hair. “It was like everything just hit Belinda between the eyeballs, she had a lot of regrets about the choice of surgery she elected to have, and then she had all of the other complications.”
Meanwhile, Debbie, who worked a high level job NASA, was being promoted to a new position. She would be leaving for Houston soon to train for the exciting new phase of her career.
In October of 2005 she went for a mammogram, something she had kept up because of her mother’s cancer years before. When she got a call to come back for further evaluation, she just assumed that it was another benign cyst, something she had dealt with previously.
“Of all the times I’d ever gone for mammograms I’d always driven myself, but that day Randy, my husband, went with me,” she said. “When the doctor came back to tell me that she didn’t like the look of the ultrasound.” But Debbie was optimistic.
The doctor explained that if the fluid was white it wouldn’t be anything to worry about, but it looked gray so she wanted to have some fluid drawn to find out. “I saw it in the needle,” said Debbie, “It looked bloody, and I knew that wasn’t good.”
On November 11, she was home alone for the Veterans Day holiday when the phone rang. Randy was deer hunting in Lamar County, and she was packing for her trip to Johnson Space Center in Houston.
“It looks like its cancer,” Dr. Ward broke the news as gently as could have been done on the phone. “Immediately we need to ….”
The rest of the conversation was a blur. She only heard the word ‘cancer’.
She called Randy, who left right away to return home.
She gathered her composure, the professional in her kicking in, and gave her the presence of mind to make a call to her boss, who just happened to be a female. “She was very understanding and told me to take care of myself,” said Debbie.
Then she called her sister. It was a hard call to make, but Debbie knew that Belinda would completely understand what she was feeling.
Her boys, Rodney, 25 and Ryan, 22, immediately recognized the seriousness of the situation. The family gathered round her and she leaned on them for strength and support.
On November 17, a core needle biopsy confirmed that Dr. Ward’s diagnosis was correct.
Then the same business of having cancer that Belinda had gone through repeated itself with Debbie, who was scheduled for tests, scans, more doctors in other offices, it was a blur then and now its not much clearer. She does remember reaching out to friends at work who had gone through what she was facing, “At the time, I didn’t even know what questions to ask,” she confessed. One thing she knew for certain, she wasn’t having the same type surgery as her sister, uh, uh, no way.
Her tumor was on the right side. Belinda’s had been on her left. “I knew that I wanted the minimal amount of removal possible, I was fighting to preserve what I could of ‘me’ and I thought that I would only have one side removed. My mom had a single mastectomy and did very well, but I’d also had friends who have had it come back on the other side,” she said. Her dilemma was one she would have to live with and the consequences were quite possibly dire.
“My husband and sons wanted me to have a double and be done with it, but it was my femininity and I wanted as much of myself after surgery as I could have.”
It weighed heavily on her mind. On November 29, she visited Decatur plastic surgeon, Dr. Gordon Telepun. After voicing her concerns with the doctor, she listened carefully as he outlined her options one by one. After hearing what he had to say, Debbie opted for a bilateral mastectomy mainly because he admitted that there was a possibility that he might not be able to make both sides match.
At 51 years of age, Debbie was an otherwise healthy, very attractive woman with beautiful thick hair and a million-dollar smile. She had never dwelt much on her looks, but facing this she realized that she was facing a decision that could cost her life if she made the wrong choice. “The doctor informed me that those odds actually increased my chances for having the same thing.”
“I was still clinging to the fact that if one in three people have cancer and since my mom and sister had it then I would be in the clear,” she laughed, but reality had begun to set in.
All of the decisions she had to make, the appointments she had to schedule or cancel, and the research she was doing on her cancer kept her mind occupied. Keeping busy was good for her emotionally.
The night before surgery was exceptionally busy. She was having house guests, a close friend who was a nurse came to stay, bringing her mom and her young daughter. “When Randy and I got in bed I just broke down and cried, shook and trembled,” she recalled. “Reality had finally hit me, hard.”
Early the following morning she arrived at Decatur General. Randy was being strong for her but he had phoned his oncologist at UAB to ask about Debbie’s prognosis, so Debbie was aware of his deep concern. “She advised him to contact her with the lab reports following surgery so she would be able to assess the situation, long distance.”
Belinda had warned her that the shot to light up the lymph nodes would be bad, but Debbie had no way of preparing for the iron fist that was the needle in her breast, “I’ve never experienced anything like that pain in my life,” she said. “It was much worse than I ever imagined.”
As the lymph nodes began to light up the doctors explained everything that they were going to do. Fortunately only three were lit. Dr. Telepun came in and drew a little map on her breast with a Sharpie pen to indicate to the surgeon exactly where he wanted the incision to be made.
Dr. Ward came in later and checked out Dr. Telepun’s map. Then he asked for a word of prayer with Debbie and Randy. “He said the sweetest prayer, both for us, and for himself,” said Debbie, who still remembers it with appreciation. Afterward her own preacher, Bill Becker, came in and had prayer with the entire family. Because of her devout faith, Debbie now felt much more at ease about the upcoming surgery.
Debbie was in prep for a long while, then she was taken to pre-op. She recalls being wheeled into surgery. The faces of the doctor and nurses looming above her reminded her of vampires. She thinks it must have been the medicine she had been given, and can laugh about it now.
Meanwhile, in the family waiting room, Randy had a most welcome visitor. A church member from the Moulton Church of Christ who had experienced the loss of his wife to cancer came to comfort Randy. He helped Randy to understand what to expect after the surgery, just as he had with his brother in law, Jackie, when Belinda was in surgery. Phillip Speakman’s kindness will never be forgotten by either man.
The surgery was four hours long.
Please see next week's edition for part 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.