Wild Alabama offers two opportunities for hikers and volunteers each Saturday for the remainder of August. Those interested may join Wild Alabama staff this weekend for trail maintenance somewhere in the Bankhead National Forest, or hikers may choose to hike the Mt. Cheaha area in the Talladega National Forest.
Wild Alabama’s Maggie Johnston will lead a hike beginning at 9 a.m. to several waterfalls in the Talladega Forest scattered around the Mt. Cheaha area, according to Wild Alabama.
“We will meet in Waldo and do a driving tour with short hikes to High Falls, Cheaha Falls and Devil’s Den Falls,” Wild Alabama said. Each hike will vary in duration from a fourth-of-a-mile to one-mile roundtrip.
“The waterfalls will be in places that you can find on your own and explore further at your leisure. We will end the day with a beautiful overlook from a mountain top,” said Wild Alabama.
The organization will also host a workday for volunteers in the Bankhead National Forest this weekend. Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead the effort beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Those interested in either excursion should register by emailing Wild Alabama. To sign up for the hike in the Cheaha area, registrants should email maggie@wildal.org and include “Waterfalls hike” in the subject line. Volunteers may email janice@wildal.org.
All registrants are encouraged to include their phone number—cell phone number preferred—in the sign-up email.
Hikers and volunteers are encouraged to pack lunch, snacks and plenty of drinking water on all Wild Alabama events. Staff members also recommend packing an Epi-Pen if needed for insect sting allergies.
“Wear comfortable clothing that’s both appropriate for the weather, as well as protective against sharp tools and briars. We recommend long pants, and sturdy, closed-toe shoes,” Wild Alabama said concerning volunteer opportunities in Alabama national forests.
For those signing up for the waterfalls hike, participants are also encouraged to pack a set of dry clothes should they decide to explore the streams near the falls.
Further directions and meeting locations will be provided upon registration. Dogs and smoking are not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes or workdays.
Wild Alabama events are posted online at wildal.org. The organization also has guided hikes planned for Saturday, Aug. 28. The organization said it will post further details about each event at a later date.
The Wild Alabama office is located at 552 Lawrence Street in Moulton. For more information contact 256-974-6166 or email getwild@wildal.org.
