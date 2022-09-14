The Bankhead National Forest will be hosting a meeting to introduce interested individuals to stewardship timber sales and how to navigate the stewardship process.
Stewardship sales are used to integrate services such as precommercial thinning, wildlife opening management, non-native invasive species control, midstory removal, etc. into the standard Forest Service timber sale contract.
The meeting will allow for discussion as to how timber buyers, service providers and the Forest Service can all work together to receive the benefits associated with stewardship sales. PLM and CFE credits will be given for attendance to this event.
Registration for this event will begin at 8 a.m., September 27, 2022 at the Bankhead District Office.
The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
