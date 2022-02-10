Moulton’s first official Mardi Gras

When Marvin Jackson and his wife, Elayne, opened the Hot Spot back in 2019, Elayne, who grew up in Chicago, but spent a lot of time with relatives in New Orleans, missed the pageantry, food and excitement of Mardi Gras. A couple of years ago, she decided to bring it to Moulton, beginning at the triangle on Byler Road, where the historical Hot Spot is located.
“It is the only way I know to celebrate before Lent, eating all the good foods,” she explained. “I thought it would be a great idea to bring something special here.”
One of the best cooks anywhere around, Elayne and Marvin have combined their love of cooking and entertaining with the need for helping their fellow Lawrence citizens.
“This is also a great way to give back to the community,” Elayne continued. “It helps to raise scholarship funds for our high school seniors.”
The Jacksons have ridden the Byler Road from one end to the other, gathering historical information and interesting facts about one of the oldest roads in the state. Thus they formed the Byler Road Project (BRP) and it has gained momentum over the past couple of years.
One of the ideas the BRP had to promote is the Mardi Gras Parade. A small celebration has taken place for the past two years but not on the grand scale that it will present to residents in three weeks, starting off with the inaugural parade and ending with food and fellowship.
As part of the Byler Road Project, the parade welcomes everyone, either to participate or to come and watch the fun and pageantry that is known as Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras is a tradition that dates back thousands of years to pagan celebrations of spring and fertility, including the raucous Roman festivals of Saturnalia and Lupercalia.
When Christianity arrived in Rome, religious leaders decided to incorporate these popular local traditions into the new faith, an easier task than abolishing them altogether. As a result, the excess and debauchery of the Mardi Gras season became a prelude to Lent, the 40 days of fasting and penance between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday.
In 1703, the tiny settlement of Fort Louis de la Mobile celebrated America's very first Mardi Gras. In 1704, Mobile established a secret society (Masque de la Mobile), similar to those that form our current Mardi Gras krewes.
The first parade in Mobile rolled in 1711.
The colors of Mardi Gras have a history, as well. Purple stands for justice; gold for power; and green for faith.
Mardi is the French word for Tuesday and Gras means fat. In France, the day before Ash Wednesday came to be known as Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday.
Traditionally in the days leading up to Lent, merrymakers would binge on all the rich, fatty foods—meat, eggs, milk, lard and cheese—that remained in their homes, in anticipation of several weeks of eating only fish and different types of fasting.
But in Moulton, Alabama, the fasting won’t start just yet, because not only will the Hot Spot be serving up some great authentic Southern Mardi Gras cuisine such as gumbo, red beans and rice served with hot cornbread and one of Elayne’s specialties, the traditional Mardi Gras King Cake. In addition, there will be food trucks available with scrumptious offerings of Cajun fare.
For the kids, there will be mask decorating, a fun activity tied historically to Mardi Gras, taking place before the parade.
Of course no Mardi Gras is complete without the traditional crowing of the King and Queen. To determine who will be claiming this year’s crown and scepter, there is a contest going on to elect Moulton’s first ever Mardi Gras king and queen. In the running are: Billy Johnson, Mylan Mitchell, Marvin Jackson and Jim Roberts, for King; and vying for the title of Queen are: Savannah Johnson, Ashley Biser, Caren Stewart, Morgan Jones and Heather Hutto. You can vote at the following businesses: The Butterstick Bakery, Moulton Nutrition and The Hot Spot. You can also cast your vote on the facebook page, Moulton Mardi Gras.
Costumes are encouraged but not required. This is a fun event, so the sky is the limit on ‘over the top’ flashy, glittery, feathered outfits on men, women and children. This is your chance to use all of your jewelry at one time, the scarves you have in a drawer and never wear and the jingle bells you have stached away with your Christmas decorations. Be bold! Buy some feathers and some green stretch pants! Get creative!
The cost of entering a float will be $20 and the cost of entering a car will be $10. Lineup will begin at Lawrence County High School at 5 p.m.
According to Historical and Preservation Society President Marvin Jackson, all proceeds from the bake sale, registration and any other money collected or donated, will be donated to the school system, earmarked for a scholarship. There will also be an essay contest about the Byler Road Project, details are still pending but should be available no later than April 1.
“We’re looking forward to bringing the Mardi Gras tradition to Lawrence County for the first time,” said project volunteer, Christy Williams. “This will be a great community event at a time of year when people could use some fun. Who doesn’t love a parade? And with this one, you get Moon Pies!”
