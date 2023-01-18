Board of Education Meeting Notes
At its meeting Monday, December 9, the Lawrence County Board of Education approved the following:
RESIGNATION
Alex Waters, Bus Shop Technician, effective January 2, 2023.
Celeste Bradley, Speech/Language Teacher, effective December 2, 2022.
RETIREMENT
Sonia Burden, LCCTC, Teacher, effective April 1, 2023.
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Erica Kaitlyn Fields, MMS, Elementary Teacher, FMLA, effective February 1, 2023 through May 3, 2023.
Erica Kaitlyn Fields, MMS, Elementary Teacher, Leave of Absence, effective May 4, 2023 through May 26, 2023.
TERMINATION
Mary Denise Wright, ELHS, High Dosage Tutor, effective January 9, 2023.
EMPLOYMENT
Mamie Roberson, Hatton Elementary School, Temporary Elementary Teacher @ daily rate of pay, effective January 4, 2023 through May 26, 2023.Funding: Local
Amend Georgia Terry, ELES, Elementary Teacher, Temporary, no benefits @ daily rate of pay, effective January 3, 2023 through April 3, 2023 (W. Vance - LOA). Funding: Local
TRANSFERS - SUPPORT
LaTosha Williamson, Countywide CNP 7.5 hour Worker - homebased at ELES to Countywide CNP 7.0 hour Worker - homebased at ELES, effective December 13, 2023.
Judy Owens, Accounts Payable at Central office to Accounts Payable at Technology Office/Training Center, effective January 10, 2023.
FEDERAL PROGRAMS
Approve the following extra custodial assistants, part-time, temporary, not to exceed 19 hours per week @ $15.00 per hour, effective for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Funding: ESSER
Bridgett Bean - LCHS
Approve the following to work After School Credit Recovery/Tutoring program, not to exceed 6 hours per week @ $22.00 per hour for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Funding: ESSER/Title I N & D
Amanda Frye - HHS
Rhonda NeSmith - HHS
Valerie Hannah - HHS
Chris Morgan - HHS
Miranda Stephens - HHS
Monja Parker - LCHS
Holly Sparks - LCHS
Marketta Terry - ELHS
Anna Hodges - ELHS
Approve the following teachers for After School Tutoring @ $60.00 per day, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Funding: ESSER
Julie Carter - HZE
Amend the following teachers at HZES to work in the before/after-school program, not to exceed 15 hours per week @ $22.00 per hour, effective November 7, 2022 through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Funding: HZE Title I
Nicole Angeline
Julie Carter
Petrina Boling-Davis
Amber Murray
Becky Lovette
Sherene Langham
Jennifer Hogeland
Karen Rutherford
Sharon Tidwell
Tyra Whiteside
William Wortham
Chelsea Haggermaker
Bart Littrell
Shalonda Hampton
Elizabeth Spangler
Autumn McGee
Catherine Matthews
Tangela Orr
Amend the following support staff at HZES to work in the before/after-school program, not to exceed 3 hours per day @ $15.00 per hour, effective for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Funding: HZE Title I
Tina Burden
Bianca Bowman
Kara Butler
Rebecca Purser
Teresa Hampton
Jessica Tiggs
Bret Mason
Gloria Crayton
Quindria Suggs
Amend Bianca Bowman, HZES, Instructional Aide, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 30 hours per week @ $15.00 per hour, effective through September 30, 2023. Funding: HZE Title I
Amend Rebecca Purser, HZES, Instructional Aide, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 30 hours per week @ $15.00 per hour, effective through September 30, 2023. Funding: HZE Title I
SUPPLEMENTS - DELETION
Justin Henley - HHS - Golf - Boys and Girls
Craig Stover - ELHS - Jr. Baseball
Anthony Oliver - MMS - Middle School Boys Basketball
Hillary Terry - MMS - Middle School Softball
SUPPLEMENTS - ADDITIONS
Chris Morgan - HHS - Golf - Boys and Girls
Tyler Looney/Jaret Milligan - ELHS - Jr. Baseball (split)
Will Inman - MMS - Middle School Boys Basketball
Natalie Hyde - MMS - Middle School Softball
SCHOOL EXPENDITURES
Meaghan Fagan, ELHS, $750.00 Supplement, Assistant Golf Coach, 2022-2023 season.Funding: Local School
Brandi Herrera, LCHS, Cleaning Gym after each home game @ $75.00 per night, effective December 6, 2022 through February 28, 2023. Funding: Local School
Brandi Logston, LCHS, $500.00 stipend, updating school’s website, effective 2022-2023 school year. Funding: Local School Technology Funds
