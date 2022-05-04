First-term Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders wants four more years to complete programs he has initiated while his former chief deputy Tim Sandlin is challenging him with plans to create greater community involvement and implement proactive policing procedures.
The two will square off in the May 24 Republican primary.
Sanders, 74, said he is particularly proud of school safety programs, youth and outreach programs such as Explorer, a ride-along program that provides support for deputies, and checking on the elderly. He said building stronger relationships with surrounding law enforcement agencies, especially the Moulton Police Department, has been paramount on his agenda.
“People up in age who are homebound and some without family nearby, our deputies stop by to make sure they are OK,” Sanders said. “We can notify family members if they need help.”
He said the Explorer program focuses on students grades nine through 12 to help younger people become familiar with law enforcement. He said Explorer members help with parking and traffic flow at the Oakville Indian Mounds and other public events and work on public projects during the course of the year. He said about 20 students are in the program.
He said the Reserve program has about a dozen members who ride along with deputies to offer support on nonviolent calls. “We furnish equipment but not weapons and the reserves don’t have power of arrest but they are on the scene to help prevent problems.”
He said he will strive for more school resource officers, a stronger vice unit and a unified search and rescue team to help locate people, especially those who get lost in Bankhead National Forest.
“Drugs are a problem here and everywhere,” said Sanders, who lives in Moulton. “With the open border (with Mexico), drug dealers have an easy access for their products. It’s worse now than it was several years ago. We have to continue to fight against it.”
Sandlin, a veteran law enforcement officer with 28 years of experience, said if elected his administration will establish proactive policing procedures with community involvement to help ease the illegal drug and substance abuse problems in Lawrence County.
“These issues drive much of the violent and property crimes we see in our communities,” said Sandlin, 49, who retired as chief deputy in December. “Together, the community and law enforcement will make a positive impact. It requires taking a different approach, new strategies, new culture and commitment to building leaders at all levels of the agency.”
He said his passion for law enforcement led him to run for the sheriff’s post.
“My decision is driven by a calling grounded in my love of home and passion for my lifelong profession. I see a need for changes and have spent my entire adult life preparing to serve. The experience and understanding gained by a 28-year career of learning, growing, and dedication helped prepare me for this position,” he said. “We will be committed to creating a culture of service, leadership and excellence built around a focus on new strategies involving the community and problem-oriented proactive policing.”
If elected, he said, he will also increase the department's focus on assisting victims of crime.
"Another initiative our citizens will see is the creation of a community resource officer position to focus on helping victims find available resources, guide them through the criminal justice process and act as an advocate on their behalf," Sandlin said. "The community resource officer will also head up the Citizen Advisory Committee made up of representatives from each of our communities in our county."
Sandlin, who lives in the Hatton community, said he will seek out the best possible deputies and jailers.
“As sheriff I will be committed to recruiting and retention of well-qualified officers,” he said. “We will create a culture of developing officers to be leaders within the agency and in our communities to make a difference every day. We will work to get them the resources needed to accomplish the mission. Our county has talented officers ready to be developed into these leaders and we must take advantage of this talent and help grow their capabilities.”
Both candidates said it is important to work closely with the County Commission to secure additional funding for more personnel and equipment.
The winner of the primary will face at least one challenger in the Nov. 8 general election. Former three-term Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell has qualified as an independent.
--
The candidates
Max Sanders
Age: 74
Party: Republican
Office seeking: Sheriff; salary: $68,274.22; term: four years.
Political experience: Four years as Lawrence County sheriff.
Profession: Incumbent sheriff, retired Alabama probation and parole office, retired lieutenant colonel of Alabama National Guard.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Alabama, master’s degree in guidance and counseling in human development from Troy State University.
Family: Wife, Louisa; two adult children.
Online campaign: Max Sanders for Sheriff on Facebook.
---
Tim Sandlin
Age: 49
Party: Republican
Profession: Retired senior special agent with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, former Lawrence County chief deputy sheriff
Education: East Lawrence High School graduate, associate’s degree in law enforcement technology at Calhoun Community College; University of Alabama Law Enforcement Academy.
Family: Married to Sylina Richard Sandlin; three daughters.
Online campaign: @timsandlinforsheriff42 on Facebook
