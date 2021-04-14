Lawrence deputies arrest Rogersville man on drug charges

A Rogersville man is in custody after Lawrence County deputies arrested him on drug possession and distribution charges near Moulton last week.
Tazmin Young, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, April 7, after deputies were called to investigate a suspicious person at a business in the Langtown community, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Young has been charged with possession of ICE or methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
During the arrest, authorities seized approximately nine grams of methamphetamine. Young was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
