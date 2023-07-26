Alabama Beekeeping Association Fall Conference in September

People with an interest in beekeeping might want to consider attending the Alabama Beekeepers Association Annual Fall Conference. The Conference will be held September 15th and 16th at the Clanton Conference and Performing Arts Center, Clanton Alabama. Tickets are $80.00 to attend both days and includes meals. There is a Friday only ticket for $50.00 and it includes lunch and dinner, the Saturday only ticket is $40.00 and it includes lunch also. Early Registration ends August 30th. Tickets can be bought at the door on the day of the event but will not include meals.
There is an online link to preregister before August 30th https://www.alabamabeekeepers.com/fallConference. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaBeekeeper/ for additional information. Bob Binnie will be the keynote speaker. Binnie has been involved in commercial beekeeping for over 30 years. To learn more about Binnie watch videos from his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@bobbinnie9872or or visit his website: https://www.blueridgehoneycompany.com/
