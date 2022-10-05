The Advertiser welcomes Ben Mause

Ben Mause has recently joined the staff of The Moulton Advertiser as reporter/writer.
Mause is a Danville High graduate and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. He gained experience in journalism and writing through his education at the Moody Bible Intitute in Chicago, IL where he coordinated and published several magazines while serving as the Editor-in-Chief and Writing Coach of Diigima.
“I am excited to begin my career at The Moulton Advertiser,” Mause said. “It has been a pleasure meeting members of the community. Everyone has been extremely welcoming and helpful. It's nice to be back home, and it's pretty sweet to be down the street from Nesmith's. I look forward to working with the good people of Lawrence County as I begin reporting and writing for The Advertiser.”
Advertiser General Manager Teresa Woodruff said she is pleased to have Mause join the staff.
"I am delighted to have Ben join our Advertiser team," Woodruff said. "I am looking forward to the Lawrence County community getting to know him. Ben brings along fresh ideas and creativity in his journalism and a fair and accurate outlook in media writing.”
