Courtland Fire Dept. receives $2,500 grant

The Courtland Fire Department was presented with a $2,500 grant by Ascend Care last week. Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood said the funds will provide the department a new thermal imaging camera, which can be used to locate victims in a structure fire. Ascend Performance Materials’ Donnie “Hoot” Gibson, pictured to the far left, presented the check at the Courtland Fire Station. Also pictured are Norwood, Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, and Assistant Chief Lee Hitt. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.