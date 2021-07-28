Oakville’s 14th Annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo was another huge success this year, according to Oakville Indian Mounds Multicultural Specialist Anna Mullican, who believes the record turnout was in part thanks to the Smithsonian exhibit being housed at the Indian Mounds museum this month.
Mullican said Oakville had about 145 children registered for this year’s rodeo, which had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the rodeo drew 110 participants.
Following the tournament, first, second and third place prizes were handed out to participants with the biggest catch. Three children were also awarded for ugliest catch, most unique catch, and largest stringer, according to Mullican.
In the age group for children up to six years old, Natalie Herron came in first place, the second-place winner was Emmet Woods, and in third place was Grayson Parker.
In the seven to 10-year-olds’ category, Landon Godsey took home the first-place prize, Cason Herring and Pruitt Woods tied for second, and Jase Blankenship won third place.
Out of the 11 to 14-year-old participants, Charlie Abercrombie came in first place, Hootie McClesky won second place and Landon Smith came in third.
Jase Blankenship also won the award for largest stringer of fish, Mullican said.
Owen Vest won the award this year for most unique catch for catching a soft-shell turtle, Mullican added.
“It was the largest soft-shell turtle I believe I’ve ever seen come out of the lake,” she said. “Soft-shell turtles are neat because their shells are flimsy like rubber. We kept it for a bit to show the kids and teach them a little about the turtles, but somehow they got the hook out and the turtle was released back into the lake after the tournament.”
Pruitt Woods took home the award for ugliest fish. Mullican said Woods won the award for catching a large catfish that had several scars along its side.
Thanks to the help from 25 sponsors, Mullican said the Oakville lake was stocked with catfish for the 7event. She said the lake is also home to bass, bluegill, crappie and garr.
Some sponsors donated prizes instead of cash, Mullican said. Thanks to the sponsorships, Oakville Indian Mounds also gave away fishing bait, fishing rods, and other fun prizes as well as the free fishing rodeo tee shirts handed out to the first 100 registrants, Mullican added.
She said having the Smithsonian traveling Water/Ways exhibit helped boost attendance at the fishing rodeo this year.
“It definitely boosted participation,” Mullican said. “One common misconception we’ve found since the exhibit opened is that people don’t realize the exhibit is free to everyone. Anyone can come by and check out the temporary exhibit while it’s open. It doesn’t cost anything.”
She said the free exhibit will remain on display at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center until August 14. Visitors are encouraged to stop in to see the exhibit during the center’s regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Oakville Indian Mounds Museum is also open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
“Water is an important part of everyone’s life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially, and spiritually in our own community,” Mullican said.
Oakville and its surrounding community were chosen by the Alabama Humanities Alliance as one of five other Alabama communities to host the exhibit, which include interactive displays, a showcase by local artists and historic photographs of watersheds in Lawrence County.
Mullican said the first 1,000 visitors to see the exhibit also get to craft a necklace from carved bone fish. She said only about 100 necklaces have been made and taken home so far.
School being out for the summer has affected attendance to the traveling museum some, since class field trips aren’t being planned to the education center in July and early August, Mullican said. However, she said the museum is expecting a few church groups this week.
The traveling exhibit will be on display for two more weeks, she said. Mullican said she hopes the Fishing Rodeo also helps spark new interest in the Smithsonian display.
The Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum are located at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville. For more information about the center and its upcoming events, visit https://oakvilleindianmounds.com/, or find them on Facebook.
