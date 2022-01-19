East Lawrence man arrested on drug distribution, reckless endangerment charges

An East Lawrence man is behind bars on drug distribution and reckless endangerment charges, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillip Blasingame was arrested on Wednesday after patrol deputies observed him operating a vehicle “recklessly through a residential area” in the Caddo community and the deputies discovered narcotics in his vehicle following a traffic stop.
“Patrol Units conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of County Road 434 and County Road 317,” the report states. “During the course of the stop a K9 unit was requested and dispatched to the scene. … K9 Justice alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from within the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
During the search of Blasingame’s vehicle, deputies confiscated approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm and Schedule 5 prescription pills, according to the report.
The Sheriff’s Department said Blasingame was charged with possession with intent to distribute because the meth found in the vehicle was in excess of 8 grams. Blasingame was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm because he was carrying without a permit.
Blasingame is being held in the Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed.
