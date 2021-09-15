Trinity man arrested following burglary investigations in Lawrence County

A Trinity man is in the Lawrence County Jail after being arrested last week on burglary charges.
Bo Glenn Nickelson, 34, is charged with third-degree receiving stolen property following an investigation concerning multiple car burglaries inside Lawrence County, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Nickelson was also arrested on a court-issued bond revocation warrant at the time he was charged, according to the report.
Nickelson was booked on Sept. 7 into the Lawrence County Jail, where he remained as of Monday, according to the jail inmate roster.
