During a special commission meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, the commission publicly interviewed for the vacant director position for the Lawrence County Public Transportation and for the manager position for the Courtland Airport.
Two applied to become the county’s new Public Transportation Director. One of the candidates withdrew, leaving interim director Robbi Ligon as the only applicant for the position.
Ligon stood before the commissioners and the county administrator to answer questions about the current state of the department. She also provided an update concerning department needs.
Ligon started working for the county in the sheriff’s office in January of 2003. In 2007, she left the sheriff’s office and began working for the Department of Aging and Transportation. She held various roles in the department, including receptionist, dispatcher, bus driver, and janitor.
“Whatever needed to be done,” said Ligon.
Commissioner Norman Pool motioned for her to be approved as the permanent department director. Commissioner Amard Martin seconded his motion, and the commissioners unanimously approved her appointment.
The commission previously named Ligon as interim director on October 14.
Four men applied for the vacant airport manager position: Billy Towe, Glenn Reist, Blayne McCafferty, and Jonathan Spruell. The commission asked each candidate about their experience with the Courtland Airport and how it could be utilized to bring revenue into Lawrence County.
No final decisions were made concerning the applicants during the meeting. A second round of interviews was expected to take place Tuesday, Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.