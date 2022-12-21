During a special commission meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, the commission publicly interviewed for the vacant director position for the Lawrence County Public Transportation and for the manager position for the Courtland Airport.

Two applied to become the county’s new Public Transportation Director. One of the candidates withdrew, leaving interim director Robbi Ligon as the only applicant for the position.

