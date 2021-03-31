Lawrence Medical now offering COVID-19 vaccine

Lawrence Medical Center began scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week after receiving its first shipment of the Moderna shot, according to LMC CEO Dean Griffin.
Griffin said the hospital received 200 doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine earlier this week and administered the first round of scheduled patients on Tuesday.
Lawrence Medical became the fifth vaccine provider in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. A map on the ADPH webpage shows the Lawrence County Health Department in Moulton, Family Health Care in Town Creek, Moulton CVS Pharmacy and Moulton Walmart also offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
After the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine options received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February, Griffin said the hospital has requested doses of the Moderna inoculation for several weeks.
“We should be getting more shots,” Griffin said Tuesday. “It’s a matter of waiting to see the demand.”
He said the hospital would likely schedule most vaccine appointments for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those interested may schedule their appointment online via the Huntsville Hospital website or call Lawrence Medical Center directly at 256-974-2122.
Last week, ADPH extended vaccine eligibility to include any person over the age of 55, specified “critical workers,” and any person over the age of 16 with certain health conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19. According to health officials, the announcement opened eligibility up to nearly half of Alabama’s population.
Alabamians over 16 with certain health conditions who are now eligible include those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, solid organ transplant, obesity with a BMI greater than 30, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 1 or 2 diabetes, and other conditions determined by a medical provider, according to ADPH. Those 16 and over who are also smokers are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Critical workers now eligible include employees in transportation and logistics, waste and wastewater, food service including restaurant staff, construction, finance, information technology and communication, energy, legal, media and public safety. Vaccine eligibility had already been expanded to include educators and childcare workers as well as first responders and healthcare workers.
The Pfizer shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine being administered in the U.S. that has been approved for emergency use in people ages 16 and over, according to ADPH.
“Currently, our county health departments are giving the Moderna vaccine,” ADPH said. “Other providers, such as hospitals and some pharmacies, are giving the Pfizer vaccine. These other providers may also be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is currently not approved for those under 18 years of age. If you are 16 or 17 years of age, please be sure to check which vaccine the provider is offering before scheduling your appointment.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine options require a two-dose sequence, administered at least 21 days apart. Each of the two options reported better overall efficacy results in clinical trials than the one-dose J&J vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday, more than 1,465,000 doses have been administered in Alabama. Of those, 561,755 residents have completed their vaccine series, according to ADPH data.
As of Wednesday, 92 Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19. Statewide, 10,450 deaths have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.