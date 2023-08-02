Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

As summer continues, Wild Alabama has numerous events scheduled for anyone who wants to get outside. For anyone who wants to participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.
Wild Alabama staff and volunteers will visit Kinlock Falls each Monday in August to pick up trash around the falls.
They start at 11:00 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to stay after for swim and fellowship under the falls.
For more information, contact Kim@WildAl.org.
A Leave No Trace awareness workshop will take place each Tuesday night.
The lessons will help attendees understand how to be considerate of other visitors in the national forest specifically and when enjoying nature in general.
The free workshops will take place virtually. They start at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 7:30.
For more information, contact Kim@WildAl.org.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett and the Sierra Club’s Bob Locklear will lead a river ramble hike along the Sipsey River.
Participants will see the plants and wildlife that grow along the banks and inhabit the water.
Attendees will spend significant time wading the water from bank to bank and to sandbars. Wear clothing and shoes that can get wet.
Terkking poles are necessary for participants with balance or joint problems.
Hikers should bring a small daypack with food and water. The trip will be one to two miles roundtrip.
The group may stop at a swimming hole.
The trip will start at 9:30 a.m. and finish around 2:00 p.m.
Participants meet at the canoe takeout parking lot at the Sipsey Fork bridge on Highway 33, five miles north of Double Springs.
Children are welcome. Smoking and dogs are not allowed.
Email Janice@wildal.org for details.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until around 4:00 p.m.
Volunteers should bring a backpack capable of carrying small tools, their lunch, water, electrolyte powder, snacks, work gloves, and any need-specific medical supplies.
Madison will carry larger first-aid supplies for the group.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The location is TBA.
On Friday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 13, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a legacy tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Tools will be provided, but work gloves are necessary.
The group will take regular rest breaks to stay safe from the heat.
Participants are asked to bring a day-sized backpack with at least a 20 liter capacity and to wear long pants and sturdy hiking boots.
Attendees should be aware that poison ivy and ticks may be present in the work area. Bug repellent is recommended.
Participants need to bring their own food and plenty of water. A water filter would be beneficial.
The events will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end by 3:30 p.m. The location is TBA.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a wildnerness ranger practice patrol in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Participants will meet at the Wild Alabama office before going to a trail to hike, talk with visitors, and record trail conditions.
New attendees should wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, and a work shirt.
Current rangers should come in uniform.
Participants will need a backpack containing a flashlight, water, food, a whistle, a trash bag, work gloves, and a poncho.
On Friday, Aug. 18, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a legacy tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Tools will be provided, but work gloves are necessary.
The group will take regular rest breaks to stay safe from the heat.
Participants are asked to bring a day-sized backpack with at least a 20 liter capacity and to wear long pants and sturdy hiking boots.
Attendees should be aware that poison ivy and ticks may be present in the work area. Bug repellent is recommended.
Participants need to bring their own food and plenty of water. A water filter would be beneficial.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end by 3:30 p.m. The location is TBA.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett will lead a forest bathing hike.
The trail will be easy to moderate hiking and be approximately one and a quarter miles round trip.
Participants are encouraged to bring food and water, plus a journal and cloth to sit or lay on during times of reflection.
It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Only five spots are available.
Email Janice@wildal.org for details. Registration is available online at WildAl.org.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a legacy tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Tools will be provided, but work gloves are necessary.
The group will take regular rest breaks to stay safe from the heat.
Participants are asked to bring a day-sized backpack with at least a 20 liter capacity and to wear long pants and sturdy hiking boots.
Attendees should be aware that poison ivy and ticks may be present in the work area. Bug repellent is recommended.
Participants need to bring their own food and plenty of water. A water filter would be beneficial.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end by 3:30 p.m. The location is TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.