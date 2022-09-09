Decatur teenager arrested in Moulton

Decatur teenager Aubree Corine Ogles was arrested and transported to Lawrence County Jail this past weekend.
Ogles, a 19 year old, was arrested on a first degree charge of receiving stolen property and a second degree charge of possession of marijuana.
On the evening of Sept. 4, Moulton Police Officer Ricky Herrera investigated suspicious activity/vehicle at the Wal-Mart in Moulton. After running the tag of the vehicle, a 2014 Ford Escape, Herrera discovered the vehicle was stolen.
Upon speaking with the driver, Ogles, Herrera discovered the smell of marijuana. Ogles confirmed she had drugs on her, which were then seized. Herrera then confirmed the status of the vehicle with the Decatur Police Department, which had been reported stolen on August 21.
Ogles was transported to Lawrence County jail without incident with bail set at $6500.
