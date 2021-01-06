The deadline to submit nominations for the Lawrence County Citizen of the Year award is Friday.
Each year the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce recognizes one community resident who “makes a difference in Lawrence County in their day-to-day lives.”
“The Citizen of the Year Award is more than just a title, an annual thing we do, or another routine award given to the most popular person in town,” Chamber Executive Director Craig Johnston said. “This award recognizes the epitome of a great citizen… we are looking for someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community, and county. A standout citizen – selfless, resilient, and servant focused.”
Nomination forms may be picked up at the Lawrence County Chamber Office located 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Suite 4 in Moulton, or downloaded from the front page of the Lawrence County Chamber website: www.lawrencealabama.com. Nominations must be turned in on or before the deadline of Friday, January 8th, to be considered for the award.
The Lawrence County Citizen of the Year is normally honored at the Chamber’s annual year-end banquet, which will not be held in person this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the Chamber will honor the winner and runners’ up this year via a live Zoom Virtual Banquet which will be held on Tuesday, January 19th at 6:00 p.m. A Zoom link and instructions will be provided closer to date. The winners will also be announced in The Moulton Advertiser and the LC Chamber My Chamber, My Community® Newsletter.
The chosen Citizen of the Year award recipient and runners’ up will be honored, and the chosen Citizen of the Year will serve as grand marshal for the 2021 Christmas Parade.
A nominee should be a living resident of Lawrence County who has consistently demonstrated excellence in a professional leadership role within the community, made or is making significant contributions to the welfare of the community, and has given freely of their time, energy and resources to contribute to positive growth, stability and the overall betterment of the community, according to Johnston.
“This award is a statement of pride and gratefulness to those special individuals who make all of ours easier to live, more enjoyable and memorable for years to come,” he said.
