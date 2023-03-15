Ukrainian pastor to visit Moulton

While visiting the U.S., Vitaly and Alona Yurchenko enjoyed a chance to visit the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC.

When war broke out in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, millions fled the country. Pastor Vitaly Yurchenko of Kyiv is one who realized his fellow Ukrainians would need both spiritual encouragement and physical aid. Providing the first was simple—stay and preach. However, providing food and physical aid is harder: it requires manual labor plus brief trips to the U.S. to personally tell American churches about the plight of Ukrainians in wartime. On March 19, Yurchenko will be preaching and sharing his experiences through an interpreter in Moulton at Victory Baptist Church.

When the war began, Yurchenko and his wife Alona stayed in Kyiv even though Russian forces were heavily attacking their area. Their basement became a bomb shelter and a revival center where he shared the Gospel and many fervently prayed. Since then, the couple has been active in distributing Bibles and humanitarian aid to victims of the war. 

