Byler Road Mural completes Lions Club Community Challenge projects

A new mural featuring the historic Byler Road—Alabama’s first roadway authorized after statehood was achieved in 1819—has been added in downtown Moulton.
The project is one of two others completed by the Moulton Lions Club after the organization was awarded a $3,500 AARP Community Challenge Grant in 2020, according to Moulton Lion Donna Shanklin.
Local artist Monica Hooper was place in charge of completing the Byler Road mural, she said.
“Hooper studied the Byler Road extensively over several months to design the mural,” said Shanklin. “It is an accurate representation of the road and will have specific historical markers interlaced in the mural.”
Hooper said she began painting the building across from The Hot Spot Restaurant at 2701 Byler Road earlier this month, though poor weather conditions has been a limiting factor as the project nears completion.
Historic Byler Road is named for Captain John Byler, who commissioned the roadway and eventually settled in Lawrence County, according to research by historian Joel Mize.
Hooper, who owns Monica’s Auto Detail Shop in Moulton, also lent her talents to the Lions Club community mural on the city square last April. The project saw local artists and volunteers add painted artwork to a temporary wall at the site of the April 22 Court Street fire last spring.
Shanklin said the Lions Club latest projects funded by the AARP grant included the Byler Road Mural and temporary crosswalk murals throughout the city as well as the purchase of three parklets to be used for community events.
Fellow Lion and North Alabama Tourism Ambassador Coty Alred oversaw designs for the temporary crosswalks, Shanklin said.
“The themes for each crosswalk highlighted Jesse Owens (1936), Lawrence County’s agricultural roots, the Bankhead National Forest and Sipsey Wilderness, endangered salamanders native to North Alabama known as waterdogs, and the Native Americans who first peopled Lawrence County at Oakville Mounds,” she said.
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions preventing public participation, Shanklin said Alred and local artist Katie Saxon each completed chalk murals throughout Moulton.
Remaining funds from the Community Challenge Grant were used to purchase three parklets—mobile community spaces that transform curbside parking spaces into seating options, Shanklin added. The parklets include picnic tables and umbrella bearing the Lions Club emblem.
“These picnic tables have already been used for a couple of special community events including a Lock-A cleanup workday and the Lions Fest held last August,” Shanklin said.
She said the picnic parklets will make their next appearance at the annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival, which has been moved to the Lions Club Fairgrounds and is happening April 30 and May 1.
“Our project fulfilled the spirit of the AARP Community Grant that it did inspire change in civic engagement, and participation in community life,” Shanklin said on Tuesday as the Byler Road mural neared completion.
Last August, the Moulton Lions Club announced it was one of 184 grantees selected from across all 50 states, Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to receive the AARP Community Challenge Grant in 2020.
“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected the Moulton Lions Club to receive this grant,” Moulton Lions Club President Judy Ramos said last summer. “AARP is a nationwide leader on making neighborhoods, towns, and cities more livable for all residents and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our community.”
To learn more about the work being funded by the AARP Community Challenge across the nation, including all 184 granted projects in 2020, visit aarp.org/CommunityChallenge. An interactive map of all Community Challenge projects and AARP’s livable communities’ work may also be viewed at aarp.org/livable.
