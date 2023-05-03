The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
March 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 14791 Court St., Moulton: 81 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #13273 (Langtown), 20222 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 86 Limited Retail
5 Points Grocery, 7325 CR 87, Moulton: 88 Food Service Establishment
La Plaza Bonita, Inc. 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 88 Food Service Establishment
Quick Stop Tobacco Outlet, 17121 AL Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 89 Limited Retail
Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
A&K Brothers, 16960 Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 91 Food Service Establishment
Angie's Café Connect, 16951 CR 400, Hillsboro: 91 Food Service Establishment
Court Street Mini Mart Inc., 14496 Court St., Moulton: 92 Limited Food
Caddo Cafeteria, 6091 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 92 Food Service Establishment
Wiggins Restaurant, 3435 AL Hwy. 157, Danville: 92 Food Service Establishment
Country Mart, 23469 Co. Rd. 460, Trinity: 93 Limited Food
China Dragon, 15301 Court St., Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Citgo Inc., 22855 Hwy 24, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
The Cajun Gator, 22855 Hwy 24, Trinity: 93 Limited Food
Bobby Rai's Sports Grill, 14400 Court Street, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
MZM Inc., 11312 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Hatton Gas for Less, 23527 AL Hwy. 157, Town Creek: 93 Food Service Establishment
Guthrie's of Moulton, 11831 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
On Thin Ice Commissary, 6500 CR 217 Suite B, Hillsboro: 94 Mobile Food Commissary
Reed's Mini Mart, 6500 CR 217, Hillsboro: 94 Food Service Establishment
Tommie Jane Youth & Development, 16904 Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 94 Food Service Establishment
B&G Enterprise Inc DBA: James Fue, 7722 CR 460, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 AL Hwy. 24 Suite A, Moulton: 95 Daycare Food Service
The Pink Pig Commissary, 15375 Hwy 24, Moulton: 95 Mobile Food Commissary
Langtown Quick Stop (Alia Inc.), 20331 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurants LP, 11330 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market Street, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Caddo Cafeteria, 6091 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 96 Food Service Establishment
Caddo Senior Center, 6233 Co. Rd. 214, Trinity: 96 Limited Food
NeSmith Hamburgers, 14396 Court St., Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Four Lane Nutrition, 15375 Hwy 24 Ste. B, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment
Hatton Senior Center, 20888 Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 97 Limited Food
Dollar General #22233, 65 CR 72, Danville: 97 Limited Retail
Kids Kount Daycare, 23631 AL Hwy. 24, Trinity: 97 Daycare Food Service
Dollar General Store #15555 (Hillsboro), 15861 Co. Rd. 400 Hillsboro: 97 Limited Food
Dot's Restaurant, 18152 AL Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 97 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General Store #20284, 11180 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 97 Limited Retail
Kathy's Catfish, 6005 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 98 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Senior Site, 14220 Court St., Moulton: 98 Limited Food
