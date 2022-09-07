Lawrence County 4-H is seeking participants in two upcoming projects, according to organizers.
The Lawrence County 4-H Robotics Club is accepting new members with meeting dates beginning Sept. 12. Meanwhile, the 4-H Pig Project is accepting registrants through Oct. 17.
Those interested in participating in the 4-H Robotics Club have the opportunity to design, build and program robots, organizers said. Participants will work as a team to construct a robot to compete in the VEX IQ Robotics Competition in February 2023.
According to the program, club members will develop programming and design engineering skills throughout the project. Students ages nine to 18 years old are encouraged to register.
Club meetings, which begin Sept. 12 and are scheduled through Jan. 30, will be held at the Moulton Lions Club facility on School Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or a complete list of meeting dates, contact the Lawrence County 4-H Office at 256-974-2464.
Those interested in learning about pig farming and business management in the practice may be excited for a 4-H Pig Project accepting registration through Oct. 17. A $300 project fee is due by the registration deadline.
In the program, students will undergo Pig Project Training to prepare them to raise pigs. Students will be responsible for complete care of their pigs, which includes preparing suitable pens, providing water and feed, and may include other unexpected expenses in maintaining the health of their livestock, organizers said.
In November, registered students will receive two vaccinated feeder pigs that are approximately 60 days old and weigh about 50 pounds. Students will care for the pigs until the project show and auction, slated for March 25, 2023, at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds.
Students will be required to submit a record book to the Lawrence County Extension Office no later than Friday, March 17, one week before the show and auction, where students will have an opportunity to show off their pig.
Students will have the opportunity to show and sell one or both of their pigs at the Pig Project Show & Auction, organizers said. Students will also receive prizes and auction proceeds, less a small auction fee.
Processing has been booked with LouAllen Processing in Russellville. Pigs will be hauled to the processor immediately following the show and auction, organizers said. Transportation to the processor will be provided. Students who wish to have their pig or pigs processed elsewhere will be responsible for making other arrangements.
The Pig Project is open to students living in or attending school in Lawrence County. Participants must be between the ages of 9 and 18 as of Jan. 1, 2021.
“You do not have to be a current 4-H member to participate, however, you will need to fill out a 4-H enrollment form if you are not a current 4-H member,” organizers said.
For more information, contact 4-H Regional Extension Agent Melinda Smith at 256-560-5916, or email her at mas0070@aces.edu. Lawrence County 4-H Agent Assistant Marsha Terry may also be reached at 256-565-0820, or by emailing mlt0043@aces.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.