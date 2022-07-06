Approximately 350 students received degrees May 14, 2022, during the spring commencement ceremony held in Loyd Auditorium. In addition to baccalaureate and graduate degrees, 11 high school students enrolled in the university's early admission program were awarded Associate in Arts degrees.
The following student among the graduates - Katya Rutherford, of Town Creek graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.
FHU Board of Trustees Chair and TriStar Bank Chief Executive Officer Ted Williams delivered the commencement address. He encouraged graduates to emulate God in their lives. "God was a giver," he said. "He gave his son."
Williams noted the excitement of the day and graduates' anticipation of the future; however, he cautioned them. "Don't spend so much time focusing on what's next," he said. "Instead, enjoy the journey."
Following Williams' address, FHU Provost and Vice President for Academics C.J. Vires presented the Faculty Scholarship-Leadership medal to Corey Sweatt, of Dyer, Tennessee. The award has been presented annually since 1938 to the student in the graduating class who possesses to the highest degree the following attributes: ability, quality of work, accuracy, love of knowledge and leadership. It is accompanied by a cash award made possible by FHU's Alpha Chi Honor Society.
To conclude the commencement program, FHU President David R. Shannon reiterated the significant events of the 2021-22 school year and issued a challenge to graduates. He urged them to pray, serve, love and work like Jesus. "Live a life for His glory," he said, "and remember God loves you more than anyone." Quoting Isaiah 49:16, Shannon reminded them God said, "See, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands; your walls are continually before Me."
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
