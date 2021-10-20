A Farmer’s Fall Festival, hosted by the Moulton Lions Club, is happening at the Lions Club Fairgrounds this weekend.
The Farmer’s Fall Festival will feature live music, family activities like a cornhole tournament and haunted hayrides, food and craft vendors, and other harvest season fun, according to organizers.
Gates will open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to the event is $2 per person.
Festival attendants will also be admitted for a $1 entrance fee plus a canned food item or for a $1 fee plus a pair of recyclable eyeglasses. Proceeds from admission will benefit the Moulton Lions Club community efforts locally and globally.
The Farmer’s Fall Festival was planned in lieu of the annual Lawrence County Fair, which is usually hosted by the Lions Club in Moulton each fall.
The Moulton Lions Club was forced to cancel the fair after Archway Amusements, the company that supplied rides and attractions for the fair, announced it was going out of business, Moulton Lion Keith Ligon explained.
“We’re still looking for a fair (vendor), but it won’t be able to happen this year,” Ligon said. “We hope to host a county fair next year. We’ll see how the Fall Festival goes, and if we have a good turnout, we may plan to make it an annual event as well.”
Though the county fair is canceled for a second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lions Club members and event organizers are hopeful the festival will be a big hit among local residents and visitors.
The Farmer’s Fall Festival will feature live musical performances by local artists both days the event is open in Moulton. The festival also has a cornhole tournament and beauty pageant slated for Saturday, according to organizers.
An entry fee for the cornhole tournament is $25. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the American Legion Post 25.
Those interested in participating may contact Kenny Rogers at 256-565-6615.
