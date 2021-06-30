Smithsonian traveling exhibit opens at Oakville park this week

A Smithsonian traveling waterways exhibit has opened at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center this week. The exhibit—featuring interactive displays, a showcase by local artists and historic photographs—will remain open at the Indian Mounds museum through August 14 and is free to the public, according to organizers.
“Water impacts climate, agriculture, transportation, industry, and more. It inspires art and music,” organizers said. “The Oakville Indian Mounds, in cooperation with Alabama Humanities Alliance, will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts ‘Water/Ways,’ a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program.”
Oakville and its surrounding community were chosen by the Alabama Humanities Alliance as one of five other Alabama communities to host the exhibit.
"Water is an important part of everyone's life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially, and spiritually in our own community," said Anna Mullican, Oakville's Cultural Resource Specialist. "We want to convene conversations about water and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition."
Free events coinciding with the traveling exhibit include an annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo event on Saturday, July 24, Mullican said.
The Fishing Rodeo will begin at 9 a.m. on the date of the event with awards beginning at noon. Prizes will be awarded to participants in three age divisions—one category for children up to six years old, a second category for children ages seven to 10, and the third category for children ages 11 to 14.
Guardians and participants are asked to bring a fishing rod, bait and stringer for each child. There is a limit to five fish per child at weigh-in, Mullican said. Weigh-ins must be completed by noon to qualify for awards.
Also coinciding with the Water/Ways exhibit, Oakville will present a local art exhibit made up of 20 oil paintings of local waterways and historic photographs of Lawrence Countians and local water sources, organizers added.
Beginning in July, the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum are located at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville. For more information about the center and its upcoming events, visit https://oakvilleindianmounds.com/, or find them on Facebook.
The exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. To learn more about "Water/Ways" and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org. For exhibition description and tour schedules, visit www.sites.si.edu.
