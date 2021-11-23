Redistricting in Lawrence County following the 2020 Census is now complete after commissioners approved new boundary lines on Friday to better equalize each area’s population.
The Lawrence County Commission approved the new district lines to comply with the “one person, one vote doctrine” of the 14th Amendment, which holds that legislative districts should have roughly equal populations for fair representation.
According to the new plan, District 1, in the northernmost section of the county, expanded south and acquired portions of Districts 2, 3 and 5. Districts 2 and 3 picked up portions of District 4. District 5, the smallest of the districts geographically and covering a large portion of the East Lawrence community, held one of the largest populations before redistricting was approved.
Under the new district map, District 1 swelled geographically after losing more than 1,000 residents in the past decade and having too few people compared to the other districts.
Commissioners approved the District 1 expansion so each of the county’s districts could become nearly equal in number of residents.
The ideal split of the five districts works out to 6,615 residents in each. A 5% deviation in population numbers is generally allowed, according to Commission Chairman Norman Pool.
Before the redistricting plan was approved, District 1’s population was 1,551 residents short of that; the district had a deviation of 23.4%. On the opposite side, District 4 had 812 residents too many and a deviation of 12.3%. District 5 had 718 too many residents and a deviation of 10.9%.
The new districting plan, which was approved 4-0 on Friday, brings the five districts closer to equal populations. District 5 Commissioner Sonia Hargrove was not present for the special-called meeting.
The Commission hired a Birmingham demographer to help redraw the districts, which saw the following changes:
• District 1 expanded its former border to the south to include portions of the Wolf Springs Church precinct and the Hatton Church precinct in District 2, and a portion of the Caddo Senior Center precinct in District 5. District 1’s population grew from 5,064 residents to 6,332.
• District 2 in southwestern Lawrence County picked up a portion of the Moulton City Hall precinct and the Board of Education precinct in District 4. The district’s population decreased from 6,606 to 6,287, according to the approved plan.
• District 3 expanded east into District 4, picking up a portion of the Caddo Senior Center precinct. Its population increased slightly from 6,643 to 6,788.
• District 4 gained a southern portion of District 5, expanding into the Pine Grove and Kitchen Mills precincts. The district’s population decreased from 7,427 to 6,935 residents, according to the redistricting plan.
• District 5’s population also decreased from 7,333 to 6,731, according to the approved plan.
The new lines will have deviation ranges between District 2’s 4.96% and District 4’s 4.84%. According to the redistricting, precinct boundaries did not change. Because precincts overlap districts—in some cases a single precinct includes portions of three districts—voters reporting to their polling place on election days will receive the appropriate ballot according to their address.
