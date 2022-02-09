The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) joins over 16,000 public libraries and colleges along with tens of thousands of readers across the United States in offering the latest award-winning Together We Read: US digital book club selection.
From Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, LCPL patrons can enjoy author Kirstin Valdez Quade’s 2021 first novel prize-winning book, The Five Wounds, as an ebook and audiobook. Readers can access the digital book for free with no waitlists or holds by downloading the Libby app or visiting http://camellia.lib.overdrive.com, and then participate in an online discussion.
The Together We Read: US digital book club connects readers through thousands of U.S. public libraries and colleges with the same ebook for two weeks. Readers in Lawrence County need only a valid LCPL card to get started.
This free program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines and creator of the award-winning Libby app.
“We’re very excited about the US digital book club,” stated Rex Bain, LCPL Director, “as patrons can read or listen to this title with no wait.”
The Five Wounds takes place during Holy Week in the small town of Las Penas, New Mexico, and thirty-three-year-old unemployed Amadeo Padilla has been given the part of Jesus in the Good Friday procession. He is preparing feverishly for this role when his fifteen-year-old daughter Angel shows up pregnant on his doorstep and disrupts his plans for personal redemption. With weeks to go until her due date, tough, ebullient Angel has fled her mother's house, setting her life on a startling new path.
The Five Wounds spans the baby's first year as five generations of the Padilla family converge: Amadeo's mother, Yolanda, reeling from a recent discovery; Angel's mother, Marissa, whom Angel isn't speaking to; and disapproving Tíve, Yolanda's uncle and keeper of the family's history.
The Five Wounds is published as an ebook by W. W. Norton & Company and as an audiobook by HighBridge Audio.
The digital book can be borrowed from participating U.S. libraries and colleges during the Together We Read program between Feb. 7 and Feb. 21. The ebook and audiobook can be read on all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds.
Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” (U.S. libraries only). The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.
Download Libby or visit http://camellia.lib.overdrive.com to get started.
More information about Together We Read: US can be found at TogetherWeRead.com.
About OverDrive
OverDrive strives to create “a world enlightened by reading.” Serving a growing network of 76,000 libraries and schools in 94 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps.
The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, the Sora student reading app is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019, and Kanopy is the leading streaming video service for libraries and colleges.
Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.