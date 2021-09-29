Preservation Society sees return of annual Harvest Festival

Lawrence County’s History and Preservation Society saw the return of its largest fundraiser this year after the annual Harvest Festival had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Society’s third annual Harvest Festival was a great hit with participants and visitors to downtown Moulton on Saturday, despite ongoing construction that kept the event from happening on the historic courthouse lawn, organizers said.
“We wouldn’t have it any other way. The courthouse is coming on beautifully,” Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle said. “Even with the renovation happening, we still had a great crowd, and the weather was perfect. We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”
LCHPS President Marvin Jackson said vendors lined the streets surrounding the square this year instead of using space on the courthouse lawn, which is seeing construction done to the historic building’s interior.
Jackson said crowd-favorite events like $1 carriage rides and family-friendly activities coincided with Moulton’s Cruise In car show to ensure the success of another festival this year.
“We had a real great turnout, especially since we had to scale back for COVID,” he said. “We’re a small organization, but we’re growing now. A lot of people don’t recognize us because we are a new group, but events like this festival help us get our name out there. We had a really successful event and hope to return to the courthouse lawn next year.”
Jackson said a few volunteers from Lawrence County High School also helped to make the festival unique for its return year.
Leading up to the Harvest Festival, the Society held a Murder and Mayhem in Moulton murder mystery contest through the Lawrence County Archives Facebook page.
The raffle-like competition saw participants select from a list of seven suspects and enter their name into a drawing for a $100 cash prize. The winner, Renee Kimbrough, was announced at the festival on Saturday after Judge Angela Terry “sentenced” the accused Tammy Ruperts in the fictional murder of Probate Judge Button.
“I hope everyone enjoyed our little mystery,” Hazle posted to social media after the contest winner was announced. “Thank you to Bonita McWhorter Jones for her generous donation of the $100 prize… We appreciate Judge Terry for coming out and announcing the murderer. She did a wonderful job of presenting the case.”
LCHPS member Ann Brittnell said proceeds from the event are still being counted.
“We didn’t expect a big return this year. Considering COVID, and the wait-and-see situation during a pandemic, it really was a great success,” she said. “I think people enjoyed getting out, and we had beautiful weather. Next year we hope to use the courthouse lawn and have a bigger event.”
She said the Society plans to hold a community cleanup day at Lawrence County Park, also known as Lock A, in Hillsboro sometime this fall. Jackson added that LCHPS has also been busy with a few other cleanup efforts this year as well as their recent projects in adding two Legends and Lore historic markers at historic sites in Lawrence County.
The Preservation Society, which averages about 50 members, has other events still in planning stages for the rest of the year, according to Jackson and Brittnell.
“We have a really good group of like-minded people who want to share and preserve our county’s history,” she added.
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society was formed in January of 2018. The non-profit organization holds its annual Harvest Festival on the last Saturday of the month each September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.