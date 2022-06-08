The deadline to apply for Lawrence County’s new Torchbearers Leadership Program is Wednesday, according to program organizers.
The Lawrence County Torchbearers Leadership Program aims to hone leadership and career skills for participants, keeping in mind busy schedules of working adults, according to Tabitha Pace, president & CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Board.
"We want people who want to become leaders or enhance their leadership skills to commit to the program, but we know people have work and family responsibilities,” Pace said. “Most individuals, and the businesses and/or organizations they are involved with, are agreeable to attending an event once a month. The program will not only benefit the participant, but the community and employers will see a tremendous impact."
Pace said the program will consist of 10 monthly sessions, which are organized as half-day events. The sessions will begin in August and include a welcome ceremony for the inaugural Torchbearers class, ending with a graduation from the program in May 2023.
While Lawrence County IDB is “taking the lead in coordinating the program,” the Torchbearers Leadership Program is a community effort with facilitators from various local organizations and businesses, Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to network with other business leaders throughout the county and learn from the series of classes covering topics on leadership, business and industry, civic engagement, tourism, government, criminal justice, health, agriculture, education, and more, said Shanklin.
The Torchbearer program is open to applicants 18 and older. Applications are available at the Lawrence County IDB Office and at the Lawrence County Extension Office, each located along Alabama 157 in Moulton. Applications are also available by contacting Attorney Jerome Thompson’s Office or at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 15. Completed applications may be emailed to mnappier@lawrenceidb.com or delivered to the IDB office at 12001 Alabama Highway 157, Suite 10.
More information is available on the Lawrence County Torchbearers Facebook page.
